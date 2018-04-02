Route B Shut Down

HALLSVILLE - UPDATED: Route B is open after this mornings accident. The closure was on Route B near Ed's Quik Stop, the accident is now clear.

Route B south of Hallsville is temporarily closed after an accident at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday. It happened just north of Kemper Road. The accident resulted in a fire. It occurred as a southbound tractor trailer was forced off the road by an unknown northbound vehicle. The tractor trailer struck three driveways before stopping. It then caught fire.

The driver of the tractor trailer was Robert Elder, 62, of Independence, Mo. Elder was taken to University Hospital. His condition is listed as critical as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Elder was wearing a seatbelt.

KOMU 8 will continue to post updates as more information becomes available.