Route FF in Audrain County will be Closed

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, Monday, August 29, Route FF west of Mexico will be closed to traffic to replace the Davis Creek Bridge.

The bridge replacement should take approximately 51 working days. The new bridge on Route FF will be four-foot wider and will open to traffic in mid September.

Alternate routes of travel are available over Routes M, D and Z. Some areas of the road will remain open to residential traffic only; all other traffic must take alternate routes during this time.