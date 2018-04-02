Route K Expansion Still in the Works

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation said Monday it still wants to widen Route K by close to four feet on each side of the road. The project would create lanes for bicycle riders to use along the route, and shoulder space for motorists to pull over farther away from the middle of the road.

The Missouri Highway and Transportation commission did not approve any of the initial bids for the rights to the project. The state is holding to its initial lane completion deadline of Dec. 1, 2012.

The first bids were filed in January, but none of the contractors were approved for the project. While none of the initial bids were accepted, the transportation commission will accept another round of bids later this month.

The new lanes would stretch seven miles from Route 163 to the Katy Trail at McBaine. The lanes would help connect a city trail that runs south-bound along Providence Rd. to the Katy Trail.

MoDOT anticipated a $2 million price for the project, but the lowest bid from the first round was $2,293,825 from Chester Bross Construction Co. The highest bid was $2,365,968 from Magruder Paving.