Route WW Bridge to Open Early

BOONE COUNTY - MoDOT officials said Wednesday the bridge construction on Route WW just east of Columbia will end on Friday afternoon--one week earlier than planned.

A senior construction inspector said the project is wrapping up early thanks to efficient contractors and recent cooperative weather.

Construction workers only need to add guard rails and mulch to grow new grass to finish the project.

Workers will test the concrete from the bridge Thursday morning to ensure the it is hard enough for travelers to use the bridge on Friday.

Those living near the bridge said they are looking forward to less traffic in neighboring dead end streets from drivers turning around upon realizing the bridge was closed.