Route Z Improvements to Begin April 2

BOONE COUNTY - A project to improve Route Z in Boone County is scheduled to start April 2. The project consists of replacing the existing Route Z bridge over Interstate 70, adding shoulders and resurfacing Route Z from I-70 to St. Charles Road, and building a roundabout at the intersection of Route Z and St. Charles Road.

The Route Z interchange will be closed during construction, which is scheduled to be completed in early August. Motorists will be able to access Route Z by taking the north outer road from Route J in Callaway County, while Rangeline Road can be accessed by taking the south outer road from Lake of the Woods/St. Charles Road.



Demolition of the Route Z overpass over I-70 is scheduled to take place April 3 and 4. To facilitate removing the existing bridge, I-70 will be temporarily closed at the interchange during nighttime hours only on April 3 and April 4. Single-lane traffic will be diverted over the exit ramps and back onto the interstate during that time. All work is weather permitting.

Any work requiring additional lane closures on Interstate 70 will be performed during nighttime hours. Motorists needing to access Route Z or Rangeline Road are advised to follow the signed detours or find an alternate route around the construction.

The work is designed to improve safety and accommodate an expected increase in traffic associated with the new Battle High School. The project, which is funded through a cost-share agreement between MoDOT and Boone County, is scheduled for completion in early August of 2013, prior to the opening of the new school.