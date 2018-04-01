Royals acquire catcher Cruz from Cardinals for minor leaguer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Royals have acquired backup catcher Tony Cruz from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor league infielder Jose Martinez while designating catcher Francisco Pena for assignment.

The teams announced the trade Wednesday.

Cruz hit .204 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 9 games for the Cardinals. The 29-year-old, who can also play third base, could compete with Drew Butera for the backup catcher job behind Sal Perez.

Butera is eligible for arbitration after arriving in Kansas City in a trade this past season. Cruz also is arbitration eligible.

The 19-year-old Martinez spent most of last season at rookie-level Burlington, hitting .243 with four doubles, a homer and 24 RBIs in 57 games.