Royals Agree to Four More One-Year Contract Terms

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Royals have announced that the club has agreed to terms on 2012 Major League contracts with right-handed pitcher Luis Mendoza, infielders Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, and outfielder Lorenzo Cain. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

The Royals now have seven unsigned players on the 40-man roster with zero to three years of service time: right-handed pitchers Louis Coleman, Greg Holland and Vin Mazzaro; left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy; catcher Salvador Perez; and infielders Alcides Escobar and Johnny Giavotella.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise, Arizona on Monday, February 20. Workouts for pitchers begin the following afternoon, Tuesday, February 21. The remainder of the squad will report next Friday, February 24 and begin workouts for the 2012 campaign on Saturday afternoon, February 25.