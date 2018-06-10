Royals avoid sweep, beat Detroit 5-2

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Nori Aoki hit a two-run triple, helping Jeremy Guthrie and the Kansas City Royals hold their AL wild-card spot by beating the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Sunday.

The Royals avoided a three-game sweep and moved within 1 1/2 games of the AL Central-leading Tigers. Kansas City began the day with a half-game edge over Seattle for the second wild-card spot.

Aoki's triple in the fourth scored Omar Infante and Mike Moustakas to break a 2-all tie and end the day for Rick Porcello.

Porcello (15-12) is 0-4 in his past five starts. He yielded four runs on nine hits and two walks in 3 1-3 innings.

Guthrie (12-11) pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the second and was pulled after 81 pitches and 5 1-3 innings, yielding one earned run. Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 43rd save in 45 chances, but first since Sept. 3.