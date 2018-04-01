Royals beat Cards in 11

The Cardinals then mounted a comeback, starting with Scott Rolen's two-run homer in the fourth. Yadier Molina added a solo-shot in the fifth, and RBI-singles by Scott Spiezio and Albert Pujols cut the Royals' lead to 6-5. St. Louis would tie the game on a solo home run by Spiezio in the seventh. The Cardinals were helped by four and one-third innings of scoreless relief from Jeff Hancock.

The Royals loaded the bases in the eighth, and St. Louis reliever Randy Flores provided a free-pass to Teahen, scoring Grudzielanek with the go-ahead run.

The Cardinals would not die, however, as Jim Edmonds smacked a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning off of Royals' closer Ambiorix Burgos to tie the score at seven.

Jason Isringhausen gave up the game-winning home run to Teahen, his sixth home run on the season and fourth RBI of the game.

Coming into play on Saturday, the Cardinals began the month of July in a first-place tie with the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central Division. St. Louis had a five-game lead at the start of June.

The Royals look to gain a season series split with the Cardinals in Sunday afternoon's finale. Jason Marquis for the Cardinals squares off against the Royals' Mike Wood.