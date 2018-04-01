Royals Beat Tigers 11-8

By: The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) -- Omar Infante hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and had an RBI single in a four-run fifth against former teammate Justin Verlander, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 11-8 Monday night.

Kansas City has won a season-high eight straight to pull within a half-game of the AL Central-leading Tigers.

Detroit scored six runs in the ninth inning and pulled within three on J.D. Martinez's two-out grand slam off Donnie Joseph.

Michael Mariot struck out Austin Jackson looking for the final out.

Jason Vargas (7-2) gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks to win his third straight.

Verlander (6-7) allowed seven earned runs in consecutive starts for the first time in his career, giving up a season-high 12 hits and striking out two over six innings.