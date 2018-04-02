Royals beat White Sox, now just one win away from playoff berth

CHICAGO (AP) - Eric Hosmer homered and drove in two runs, Lorenzo Cain had four hits and scored twice, and the Kansas City Royals put themselves on the verge of a playoff spot with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

One more win for Kansas City, or a loss by Seattle, will send the Royals to the postseason for the first time since George Brett led them to a championship in 1985.

Kansas City remained two games behind Detroit in the AL Central and moved one up on Oakland in the wild card standings.

Hosmer had three hits, including an RBI single in the first and a solo homer off Jose Quintana that tied it at 3 in the sixth.

Cain scored the go-ahead run in the eighth when second baseman Marcus Semien bounced the throw trying to turn a double play, and Alex Gordon added an RBI single.