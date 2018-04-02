Royals' Brett Still Finding Groove As A Coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - George Brett is learning that passing along his hitting knowledge is tough business.

The Hall of Fame third baseman is just over three weeks into a monthlong experiment as the Kansas City Royals' hitting coach, and the results of his work have been slow to show.

Their team batting average has dropped since Brett took over for Jack Maloof and Andre David, and while the Royals are 14-9 since then, most of that can be attributed to some stingy pitching.

Royals manager Ned Yost believes it will happen eventually, and points out that it takes time for change to take hold. The big question now is whether Brett will stick around longer than a month to witness the fruits of his labor.