Royals Call Up 2B Johnny Giavotella

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals have purchased the contract of Johnny Giavotella from Triple-A Omaha. The club announced the move after a 9-4 victory Thursday night over the Baltimore Orioles.

Giavotella, a second-round pick in 2008 out of the Univeresiyt of New Orleans, hit .398 in June and .383 in July in the Pacific Coast League. His seaosn totals with Omaha include a .338 average with nine home runs, 33 doubles, two triples, 73 RBI and a .479 slugging percentage.