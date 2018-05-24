Royals can't complete sweep in 6-4 loss

CLEVELAND (AP) - Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer, Michael Brantley got three more hits and the Cleveland Indians stayed in the AL wild-card chase for at least one more day with a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

A loss would have eliminated the Indians, but after blowing a 3-0 lead, they rallied and moved within 3½ games of Kansas City and Oakland in the wild-card standings. There are four days left in the regular season.

The Royals, who haven't made the playoffs since 1985, fell two games behind first-place Detroit in the AL Central.

Zach McAllister (4-7) pitched 2 1-3 scoreless innings and Cody Allen worked the ninth for his 23rd save.