Royals Claim Pitcher Chris Volstad on Waivers

By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals have claimed pitcher Chris Volstad on outright waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

The Royals said Friday that the addition of the 26-year-old right-hander fills its active 40-man roster.

Volstad made 21 starts with Chicago and finished 3-12, with a 6.31 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 111.1 innings.

Since debuting with the Florida Marlins in 2005, Volstad has a 4.87 ERA in 124 appearances, including 123 starts.