Royals' Collins has season-ending Tommy John surgery

3 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 12 2015 Mar 12, 2015 Thursday, March 12, 2015 11:53:00 AM CDT March 12, 2015 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) - Kansas City Royals left-hander Tim Collins has undergone season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Kansas City said Thursday the 25-year-old was operated on a day earlier by Dr. James Andrews.

Collins made his spring training debut against Texas on March 4 and left after two outs. A MRI revealed ligament damage.

He topped AL relievers with 93 strikeouts in 2012, but a left flexor strain last April put him on the disabled list for a month. He went 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 regular-season games and had a 3.18 ERA in four postseason games, including three World Series appearances.

Collins out, Brian Flynn, Franklin Morales and Brandon Finnegan are the leading left-handed relief candidates.

