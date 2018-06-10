Royals Come Back to Beat Yankees in 11

NEW YORK (AP) -- Eric Hosmer hit his first career homer then delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Hosmer's homer was a soaring shot into the second deck in right field in the fourth inning, hours before the outcome was decided. Wilson Betemit had a tying RBI single in the eighth for Kansas City and Jeff Francoeur drove in a run during the 10th inning.

Joakim Soria (3-0) allowed Curtis Granderson's matching RBI single in the bottom half of the 10th, picking up the win after blowing his second save in eight tries this season.

Louis Coleman pitched the 11th for his first career save,

helping the Royals end a seven-game road skid and win for the sixth time when trailing in the eighth inning or later.