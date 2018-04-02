Royals Continue Streak, Win 10th Straight vs. Tigers

DETROIT (AP) - The Kansas City Royals won their 10th straight game, extending the team's best streak in 20 years when Jeremy Guthrie pitched impressively into the seventh inning to beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 Wednesday.

The AL Central-leading Royals have not won this many games in a row since a run of 14 in a row in 1994. They extended their division lead over the Tigers to 1 1/2 games.

Guthrie (4-6) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out nine. Drew Smyly (3-6) nearly matched him, but the Detroit left-hander was victimized by Alex Gordon's RBI single in the first and a solo homer by Omar Infante in the fifth.

J.D. Martinez homered for the Tigers in the seventh, but the Kansas City bullpen got the last seven outs, with Greg Holland pitching the ninth for his 21st save in 22 chances.