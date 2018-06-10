Royals demote pitcher Brandon Finnegan

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) - The Kanas City Royals have optioned Brandon Finnegan, who became the first player to play in the College World Series and the World Series the same year, to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday.

The Royals' first-round pick out of TCU last year, will be used as a starter in the minors after pitching out of the Kansas City bullpen last September and in the postseason.

The left-hander yielded a two-run walkoff homer to Courtney Hawkins in a 6-4 loss Saturday to the White Sox. He had an 8.53 ERA in four spring training appearances.

Manager Ned Yost said Finnegan has the stuff to be" a quality major league pitcher, but I won't pigeonhole him as a starter or reliever."