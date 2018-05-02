Royals drop rubber match to Red Sox

BOSTON-- Mookie Betts passed Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams in the record books Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.

Betts hit three home runs Wednesday for the fourth time in the 25 year old's career. Williams held the previous team record with three games of such production. Betts is also the first player in MLB history to have four games with three home runs before the age of 26, according to STATS.

Betts and the rest of the Red Sox lineup preyed on Royals pitching throughout the series, totaling 21 runs over a three game span.

The victim Wednesday was Danny Duffy. Duffy hasn't seemed to be able to get into a groove in 2018. The Royals signed Duffy over this past off season to a five-year, $65 million deal and may be regretting their decision so far.

Duffy has an 0-4 record this year and a 5.63 ERA, both worst among Royals starting pitchers this year.

The Royals now own the worst record in the American League (8-22) and are only one game behind the Cincinnati Reds for having the worst record in the MLB.

The Royals will head home to Kansas City to host the Detroit Tigers for a four game series starting on Thursday.