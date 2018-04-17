Royals Drop Series Finale to Detroit, Series Win Streak Over

By: Andrew Carlson, KOMU 8 Sports

DETROIT - After jumping out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, the Detroit Tigers never looked back, taking the series finale over the Royals 7-3.

Jake Junis got the start for the Royals and was saddled with the loss, dropping his record to 2-2 on the year. Junis gave up six earned runs in six innings of work.

Justin Upton was the story for the Tigers offensively, as he had a two-for-four day that included a three-run home run in the bottom of the first.

The Royals managed just three hits on the afternoon, all three of which came in the ninth inning.

Thursday's loss snapped a streak in which Kansas City had won five straight series, with perhaps the most impressive of which coming against the American League's best Houston Astros.

The Royals will begin a four-game home stand against Minnesota Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15

