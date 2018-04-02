Royals Earn Series Split with Angels

Vladimir Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Royals' ace Gil Meche, but those were the lone runs he surrendered. Meche pitched seven strong innings, allowing only one more hit, and striking out six.

The Royals mounted their comeback starting in the second when John Buck cut the lead in half with a sacrifice fly. First baseman Ross Gload tied it in the fourth when he drove home Mike Sweeney with an RBI single.

Tony Pena's RBI single in the sixth proved to be the difference in the game, and put the hook on Jered Weaver for the loss. Weaver's six-inning, nine strikeout performance was not enough for the Angels, as he picked up his third loss. Meche picked up his third win for Kansas City.

The Royals picked up a couple of insurance runs in the seventh with an RBI double from Gload and a run-scoring single from rookie Billy Butler, his first career RBI. Joakim Soria pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

The Royals will spend the weekend at home to take on the defending American League champion Detroit Tigers. Former-Met Brian Bannister takes the mound for the Royals against Justin Verlander.