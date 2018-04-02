Royals edge Blue Jays 11-10 after blowing seven-run lead

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Paulo Orlando broke a tie with an eighth inning homer and Kendrys Morales hit a three-run homer as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 11-10 after blowing a seven-run advantage Sunday.

The Royals enter the All-Star break with an American League-leading 52 victories. Orlando hit a 2-1 Bo Schultz (0-1) pitch out to left to leadoff the eight.

Kansas City led 7-0 after five innings, but the Blue Jays sent 12 men to the plate in an eight-run sixth. Danny Valencia and Jose Bautista contributed two-run doubles in the inning.

Seven of the runs were unearned after Mike Moustakas and Omar Infante committed errors.

Royals reliever Wade Davis (5-1) got the win despite allowing his second run of the season.

Greg Holland worked the ninth, logging his 20th save in 22 opportunities.