Royals Exercise Option on Yost for Next Season

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals have exercised their option on manager Ned Yost to keep him with the club through the 2013 season.

The team announced the move Tuesday, six days before pitchers and catchers are due to report to the Royals' spring training home in Surprise, Arizona.

Yost was hired in May 2010 to replace Trey Hillman. He signed a two-year extension that July that included a club option for next season.

Yost is just 126-163 since taking over the Royals, but he's been credited with helping bring along one of the youngest rosters in baseball. A youthful team led by Alex Gordon, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas is expected to begin contending in the AL Central for the first time in years.