Royals' five-game winning streak ends in 10-3 loss to Indians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Carlos Santana hit two more home runs, giving him six in six games, and the Cleveland Indians beat Kansas City 10-3 Sunday to end the Royals' winning streak at five.

Santana hit a pair of two-run homers. He has connected in three straight games.

Santana went 3 for 3 and reached base in all five plate appearances. He homered in a four-run fifth inning and hit another drive in ninth for his fifth career multihomer game and his second of the series.

In his past six games, Santana is 14 for 23, including three doubles and 10 RBIs.

Ryan Raburn and Yan Gomes also homered for the Indians, who had lost six straight at Kauffman Stadium.