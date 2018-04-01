Royals Freshen Up Bullpen After 15-Inning Loss

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Royals have freshened up their bullpen after a 15-inning loss to the Orioles, sending Nate Adcock and Vin Mazzaro to Triple-A Omaha and recalling Everett Teaford and Louis Coleman from the same club.

The Royals made the moves before Thursday afternoon's game against Baltimore, and less than 12 hours after a 4-3 defeat in which Kansas City squandered a two-run lead in the ninth inning.

Adcock pitched five innings of relief in Wednesday night's game. He was responsible for Adam Jones' eventual game-winning homer in the top half of the 15th.

Mazzaro earned the win after five innings in a spot start against Texas on Tuesday night.

Teaford and Coleman have spent much of the season with the Royals. They were at Omaha before being recalled.