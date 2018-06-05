Royals Game Postponed Due to Weather

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Royals' game against the White Sox was postponed due to weather on Friday and will be made up Monday, when the teams were scheduled to have a day off.

The Royals played into the fourth inning against Tampa Bay on Thursday before that game was also postponed with snow starting to fall on the field.

The weather wasn't much better Friday. The temperature was hovering in the mid-30s and drizzle was falling at Kauffman Stadium, with the forecast at first pitch not much better.

The Royals have had four games postponed due to rain this season, and another postponed during the search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects. Two have since been played.

The White Sox have had three games postponed due to rain. None have been made up.