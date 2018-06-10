Royals Have Power in CF Cabrera

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Melky Cabrera has been a spring training surprise.



Cabrera, who signed with the Kansas City Royals in December, was leading everyone with at least 40 at-bats with a .500 average entering Thursday. He's had 22 hits and scored 16 runs.



Cabrera is coming off a mediocre season, hitting .255 with four home runs, 34 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs in 147 games with the Atlanta Braves.



Cabrera, who will be the Royals opening day center fielder,reported to camp about 20 pounds less than he played at last year.