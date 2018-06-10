Royals Have Power in CF Cabrera

7 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, March 24 2011 Mar 24, 2011 Thursday, March 24, 2011 3:18:00 PM CDT March 24, 2011 in Sports
Source: The Associated Press

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Melky Cabrera has been a spring training surprise.

Cabrera, who signed with the Kansas City Royals in December, was leading everyone with at least 40 at-bats with a .500 average entering Thursday. He's had 22 hits and scored 16 runs.

Cabrera is coming off a mediocre season, hitting .255 with four home runs, 34 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs in 147 games with the Atlanta Braves.

Cabrera, who will be the Royals opening day center fielder,reported to camp about 20 pounds less than he played at last year.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 82°
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°