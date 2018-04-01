Royals' Herrera suspended, Ventura fined for incident vs A's

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Major League Baseball suspended Kansas City's Kelvin Herrera for five games and fined him and fellow pitcher Yordano Ventura after both targeted Brett Lawrie during a testy series against Oakland over the weekend.

Herrera was tossed in the eighth inning of Sunday's game after throwing behind Lawrie. Ventura was ejected from Saturday's game when he hit Lawrie with a pitch after Josh Reddick's home run.

Both incidents came after Lawrie's hard slide into Alcides Escobar injured the left knee of the Kansas City shortstop on Friday and caused benches to clear. Escobar called it a "dirty slide" and did not play Saturday or Sunday.

MLB did not disclose the amounts of the fines. Herrera can appeal his suspension or it can take effect beginning Tuesday night against Minnesota.