Royals' Hochevar Leaves After Taking Liner to Leg

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Royals starter Luke Hochevar had to be helped off the field after taking a line drive off his left ankle to end the fourth inning against Cleveland on Friday.

Hochevar was in the middle of his follow-through when Carlos Santana rapped a liner off the right-hander's ankle. The ball caromed to first base for the final out of the inning, but Hochevar remained down on the mound until Kansas City training staff could get there.

He eventually was helped to his feet but put little weight on the ankle. Manager Ned Yost was among those who helped Hochever get to the dugout.

Hochevar allowed seven runs on eight hits in the first inning of the Royals' home opener. He had retired nine of the last 10 when he exited the game.

Everett Teaford came in to start the fifth inning for Kansas City.