Royals look ahead after a loss to the Indians

KANSAS CITY - The Royals take a 3-1 defeat after Sunday's loss against the Cleveland Indians.

The Royals were first to get on the scoreboard in the fifth inning after an RBI triple from left fielder Jon Jay.

Both the Royals and Indians pitchers were able to keep the 6th and 7th innings scoreless.

In the eighth inning, Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer scored on an RBI from third baseman Jose Ramirez.

The game ended in the bottom of the 9th with a walk-off, two-run homer from Indians catcher Yan Gomes, the third in his career.

Monday, the Royals will host the Seattle Mariners and the Indians will host the Detroit Tigers.