Royals Lose in 10

Both starters settled in after the first, Angels' pitcher Kelvim Escobar pitched seven innings, allowing just the three first inning runs, striking out three and walking two. Luke Hudson pitched six and one-third innings for the Royals, striking out five, leaving runners on at second and third in the seventh inning. Ambiorix Burgos relieved Hudson, but uncorked a wild pitch to Jose Molina, allowing Kendry Morales to score to tie the game at three.

The Royals' frustration seemed to get the better of them as Graffanino was ejected by home plate umpire Joe West for arguing balls and strikes. Manager Buddy Bell was also tossed after trying to defend his infielder.

The game advanced to extra innings, and Chone Figgins led off with pinch-hit walk. Figgins stole second, and advanced to third on an errant throw by catcher Paul Phillips. Willits' game-winning RBI was the first of his career. Scott Shields earned his sixth win and Francisco Rodriguez pitched a scoreless tenth for his 24th save. Todd Wellemeyer gave up the Willits single and could not retire a batter in the tenth inning. He dropped to 0-3.

The Royals look to take three out of four from the Angels in the finale Sunday afternoon. Brandon Duckworth of the Royals faces Jered Weaver of the Angels.