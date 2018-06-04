Royals lose series against Oakland
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday.
The Oakland Athletics were first on the board in the 3rd after catcher Jonathan Lucroy hit the ball up center field driving in left fielder Mark Canha.
Royals center fielder Jon Jay hit a home run in the bottom of the 3rd to tie things things up.
Then, after 4 scoreless innings from both teams, Athletics first baseman Matt Olson hit a 3-run homer in the top of the 8th.
The Athletics beat the Royals 5-1.
The Royals will head to Anaheim, California to play the LA Angels on Monday.
More News
Grid
List
COLE COUNTY - After months of searching, Cole County Emergency Medical Services has finally hired a new deputy chief, Matthew... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – On his first full day in office, Gov. Mike Parson said his goal is to bring people... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man accused of kicking a child and causing the girl's death faces a charge of second-degree murder,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Racial disproportion in police vehicle stops is creating concern for community leaders. Members of Empower Missouri, Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested two men on Saturday in connection with a series of purse thefts at different parks around... More >>
in
BEAUFORT (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in eastern Missouri. The... More >>
in
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured, some seriously, when... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - A team-up between Osage County Sheriffs deputies and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force led to two arrests... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Bicyclists in Columbia will soon have a safer riding route. The city’s Bike Boulevard will connect the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It's back to school for some Columbia children as the first day of summer school kicks off Monday.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals started the game on Sunday with a bang! Cardinals left fielder Marcell... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday. The Oakland Athletics were first... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dogs and their owners attended the first ever Second Chance Rescue Reunion Sunday at the LogBoat Brewing Company.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank has started an initiative to provide less canned foods and more healthy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A car may be a simple luxury many take for granted, but those without one often face hurdles.... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Police Department responded to Fulton Medical Center early Sunday morning after a man, whose name was not... More >>
in
(AP) — An attorney for President Donald Trump stressed Sunday that the president's legal team would contest any effort to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A car crash Friday evening left a child injured and in the hospital. Police said 51-year-old... More >>
in