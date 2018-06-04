Royals lose series against Oakland

KANSAS CITY - The game was scoreless for the first two innings on Sunday.

The Oakland Athletics were first on the board in the 3rd after catcher Jonathan Lucroy hit the ball up center field driving in left fielder Mark Canha.

Royals center fielder Jon Jay hit a home run in the bottom of the 3rd to tie things things up.

Then, after 4 scoreless innings from both teams, Athletics first baseman Matt Olson hit a 3-run homer in the top of the 8th.

The Athletics beat the Royals 5-1.

The Royals will head to Anaheim, California to play the LA Angels on Monday.