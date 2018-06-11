Royals make a series of moves

KANSAS CITY - With less than a month away from spring training the Royals were busy preparing for their upcoming season.

Monday night the Royals were involved in a four-player trade with the Oakland Athletics AND made a signing just hours later.

First baseman Brandon Moss and left handed pitcher Ryan Buchter were traded to the Athletics in return for right handed pitchers Jesse Hahn and Heath Fillmyer.

In 2017 Hahn made 13 starts with the Athletics and finished the season with a 3-6 record and a 5.30 ERA. Fillmyer was 11-5 at Midland (AA) with a 3.49 ERA on the season.

The Royals saved about $5 million by trading Moss.

The Royals also re-signed shortstop Alcides Escobar to a one-year contract. Escobar has been with the Royals for seven years and has played in 1,105 regular-season games.