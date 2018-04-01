Royals' Mendoza Named MVP of Caribbean Series

HERMOSILLO, Mexico -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Luis Mendoza has been named MVP of the Caribbean Series.

The 29-year-old right hander-posted impressive numbers in two starts for Mexico's Yaquis de Obregon, pitching 13 1/3 scoreless innings. On Wednesday he gave up just two hits in 7 1/3 and carried a no-hitter into the seventh frame.

Mendoza appeared in 30 games for the Royals last season, starting 25. He finished the year with an 8-10 record and a 4.23 ERA.

There is speculation Mendoza may be in contention for the fifth starting spot in the Royals rotation.