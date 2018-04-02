Royals Outslugged By Tigers, Drop Below .500

Kansas City - After staying close for most of the day, the Royals let their game against the Tigers get away from them today, dropping the contest 9-2. The loss pushes the Royals to 14-15 on the season.

Detroit got the scoring started in the top of the fourth inning when Nick Castellanos drove in Miguel Cabrera with a sac fly to left field. For Castellanos, it was his 15th RBI of the season.

After Eric Hosmer broke up Drew Smyly's no-hit bid in the fourth inning with a double, the Royals failed to capitalize. Hosmer moved up to third on a wild pitch, but Alex Gordon flew out to deep center field as outfielder Austin Jackson made a very nice run-saving catch on the move.

Castellanos wasn't done burning the Royals; in the sixth inning he doubled home Cabrera and Victor Martinez to extend Detroit's lead to 3-0. That was all the Tigers would need.

The American League Central leading Tigers tacked on six more runs in the ninth inning to make the score 9-0. Even though the Royals pushed across two runs in the bottom half of the inning to avoid the shutout, they still fell in the end 9-2.

Now below .500, the Royals are four games behind the Tigers in the American League Central division. They will have a chance to exact revenge against Detroit when they take them on in the finale of the three game series tomorrow. First pitch from Kansas City is set for 1:10 pm.