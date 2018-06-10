Royals' Paulino to Miss Start Against Tigers

DETROIT (AP) -- Kansas City Royals starter Felipe Paulino will miss his start against the Detroit Tigers with back spasms.



The team said that rookie Nate Adcock will replace Paulino against Detroit on Wednesday, making his third start in 22 games. He's 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA.



Paulino joined the Royals in late May after being purchased from Colorado, and has gone 2-6 in 16 games -- 15 starts. He went 0-4 for the Rockies in 18 relief outings before being designated for assignment.