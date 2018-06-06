Royals' Perez Has Surgery

Source: Associated Press
SURPRISE, AZ -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez had surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and will miss at least three months.

The surgery was performed at the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic in Los Angeles by Dr. Clarence Shields and team physician Dr. Vincent Key. The doctors said Perez will need 12-14 weeks to recover.

The 21-year-old Perez hurt his knee while warming up pitcher Jonathan Sanchez prior to a spring training game Tuesday. Perez reported some discomfort and left after the first inning.

Perez hit .331 in 39 games with the Royals last season after a promotion Aug. 10. He signed a five-year, $7 million contract Feb. 27 with a club option for three more years that could be worth $26.75 million if all the performance bonuses are reached.

