Royals Put OF Cain on DL With Left Groin Strain

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain has been placed on the disabled list with a left groin strain, taking him out of the lineup as the team returns to Kansas City for its home opener.

Cain hurt the groin when he bumped into the wall while chasing a flyball off the bat of Oakland's Daric Barton in the second inning of a 3-0 victory Tuesday night. Cain was held out of the lineup Wednesday and placed on the DL on Thursday.

Kansas City plays its home opener Friday against the Cleveland Indians.

Cain took over in centerfield for Melky Cabrera, who was traded to San Francisco in the offseason. Cain had two hits in 15 at-bats and struck out five times to start the season. Jarrod Dyson will be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take Cain's place.