Royals Putting Chen On DL With Strained Side

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals are putting left hander Bruce Chen on the disabled list with a strained muscle in his left side and will recall Vin Mazzaro from Triple-A Omaha. The team announced the planned moves before Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees. Mazzaro will be recalled to start Wednesday night against A.J. Burnett. Chen has been one of the Royals' most consistent starters, going 4-1 with a 3.59 ERA. He allowed one run over seven innings his last time out, a 9-1 win over Baltimore on Thursday. A team spokesman called Chen's injury a left lat strain. The 24-year-old Mazzaro, who grew up in New Jersey, was traded to Kansas City from Oakland last November. He was 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA in five starts at Omaha.