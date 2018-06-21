Royals' Rally Falls Short in Loss to White Sox

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Adam Dunn hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Andre Rienzo (4-0) limited the Royals to two runs and five hits over six innings. He struck out a career-high eight.

The Royals' record dropped to 5-15 against American League Central opponents.

Gordon Beckham and Conor Gillaspie, who each had three hits, singled before Dunn homered in the eighth off right-hander Aaron Crow, who had allowed two three-run homers in his past two appearances.

Beckham has hit safely in 13 of his past 15 games, while Gillaspie increased his average to .347.

Royals rookie right-hander Yordano Ventura (2-4) took the loss, allowing four runs and seven hits, including a Tyler Flowers home run, in six innings.