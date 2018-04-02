Royals Rally Past Red Sox on Billy Butler's 3-Run Homer

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, May 09 2012 May 9, 2012 Wednesday, May 09, 2012 9:40:28 AM CDT May 09, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Billy Butler isn't the fastest guy on the base paths by any stretch, so the chances of him hitting into a double play are pretty good if he puts the ball on the ground.

Maybe that's why he was so keen on popping a pitch over the outfield wall instead.

The lumbering designated hitter's three-run shot in the eighth inning Tuesday night boosted the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Red Sox, putting them in position to finish a seven-game homestand against Boston and the New York Yankees with a winning record.

"The way things have been going, we haven't been coming back in games. Hopefully that gets us going," Butler said. "Hopefully we can feed off that."

Chris Getz and Humberto Quintero also drove in runs for the Royals, who overcame another lousy performance by their starting pitcher to pick up a confidence-boosting win.

Daniel Bard (2-4) walked Jarrod Dyson and Alex Gordon to start the eighth before giving way to reliever Matt Albers. His third pitch to Butler was right in his wheelhouse, and Butler sent it soaring into the fountains beyond the left-field wall.

It was his sixth homer of the year.

"It was huge," Royals manager Ned Yost said afterward.

Kelvin Herrera and Jose Mijares (2-1) had kept Kansas City in the game after Danny Duffy lasted just 4 1/3 innings. Jonathan Broxton worked the ninth for his sixth save.

"It was my worst outing of the year," Duffy said. "My teammates had my back the whole time and Billy hit that bomb, I was the happiest guy in the world."

Dustin Pedroia had two RBIs and Kelly Shoppach also drove in a run as Boston lost for the sixth time in seven games, two of those defeats coming in extra innings.

Bard ended up with a memorable line: He gave up five runs on six hits and four walks, while also throwing a wild pitch and getting called for two balks during the same at-bat.

"It was really weird," he said. "I can't remember the last time I balked in my life, ever. I don't think I've done it in the big leagues."

Boston rookie Will Middlebrooks followed up his two-homer, five-RBI game in the series opener with a double in the second inning, joining Hall of Famer Enos Slaughter as the only players since at least 1920 to record an extra-base hit in each of their first five major league games.

Marlon Byrd and Shoppach added back-to-back two-out singles to drive in Middlebrooks, who felt tightness in his left hamstring and left the game between half innings. Duffy proceeded to walk Mike Aviles and Pedroia to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Kansas City answered with three runs in the bottom half of the second inning.

Eric Hosmer singled and Jeff Francoeur drew a walk before Mike Moustakas grounded out to second base, hustling down the line to avoid the double play. That's when Bard was hit with his first balk, which allowed Hosmer to score and sent Moustakas to second base.

Bard argued vehemently with plate umpire Tim Tschida, to no avail.

The young right-hander really got riled up when he stepped off the rubber and tried to chase Moustakas back to second base. Bard was hit with another balk, allowing Moustakas to reach third, and the mistake proved critical when Getz's single tied the game.

"They probably get one or two either way," Bard said. "I just tried to settle back in. I knew I was still making good pitches. I wasn't going to let that take me out of my game completely."

Quintero's two-out base hit gave Kansas City the lead, but the plodding catcher -- with one career stolen base -- ended the inning when he was thrown out trying to swipe second.

Duffy could have used some more support, the way he was going.

Pedroia knotted the game in the fourth with a single, and the Red Sox pulled ahead in the fifth thanks to more erratic pitching and some lousy Kansas City defense.

Adrian Gonzalez doubled and Nick Punto walked with one out, and Duffy was yanked for reliever Kelvin Herrera. He got Ryan Sweeney to ground into what should have been an inning-ending double play, but Getz threw wide of Hosmer at first base, allowing Gonzalez to score.

The Red Sox remained in front until Butler's game-changing homer.

"I'm just going to let Big Bill do what Big Bill does," Yost said, "hit one in the gap -- and he did a little more than that."

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors...
8 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the...
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public...
10 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk's office have allowed 19 voters to get...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the "Stop the Bleed"...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new...
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days...
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat...
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled...
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner...
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
