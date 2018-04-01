Royals return to World Series, beat Blue Jays in ALCS Game 6

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Lorenzo Cain sprinted home from first base on Eric Hosmer's single in the eighth inning, Wade Davis weathered a 45-minute rain delay and a white-knuckle ninth, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Friday night to earn their second straight trip to the World Series.

The victory in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series sent the Royals into the World Series, starting Tuesday night at home against the New York Mets.

After the delay, Cain promptly worked a leadoff walk from closer Roberto Osuna, and Hosmer followed with a clean single that Bautista fielded down the right-field line.

Rather than hit the cutoff man, though, Bautista threw to second to keep Hosmer to a single. That gave the speedy Cain, running full speed the entire way, enough time to beat the relay throw from second base with a textbook slide that ignited a sellout crowd.

Davis retired Josh Donaldson on a grounder with runners on second and third to end it.