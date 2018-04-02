Royals RHP Paulino Leaves Game with Groin Injury

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City Royals right-hander Felipe Paulino left in the first inning with a right groin strain Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins.

He injured the groin on his 13th and final pitch while pitching to Justin Morneau, the fourth batter of the inning.

Paulino started the season on the disabled list with a right forearm strain. He entered the game 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA while holding the opponent scoreless in four of his seven starts.

He was replaced by Luis Mendoza, who began the season in the rotation, making five starts, before going to the bullpen.