Royals score 4 in big 1st inning, ease past Tigers 8-4

DETROIT (AP) — Salvador Perez singled, doubled, scored a run and drew two of Kansas City's seven walks as the Royals eased to an 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Kansas City scored four runs in the first inning off Mike Pelfrey, who didn't make it out of the second. Every hitter in the Royals' lineup scored exactly once except right fielder Paulo Orlando.

Danny Duffy (5-1) allowed four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings for Kansas City. He struck out seven and walked one.

Ian Kinsler homered for Detroit, but the Tigers were facing a significant deficit before they even came up to bat for the first time. Pelfrey (2-9) allowed five runs, four hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Royals closer Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth in a non-save situation. He'd been out since June 30 with a right forearm strain.