Royals Send Davies to Disabled List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals put struggling right-hander Kyle Davies on the disabled list Monday with what the team called a right shoulder impingement.

Davies is just 1-9 with a 6.75 ERA in 13 starts for Kansas City. He hasn't pitched since July 25 at Boston, when he allowed one run on five hits in six innings without earning a decision.

The veteran right-hander has been hit hard most of the season and has been clinging to his spot in what had become a six-man starting rotation. Davies' move to the disabled list is retroactive to July 26.

Kansas City, which had Monday off, plans to recall left-hander Everett Teaford from Triple-A Omaha before Tuesday night's game against Baltimore. He's 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings with the Royals this season.