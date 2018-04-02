Royals Sign Francoeur to Two-Year Contract Extension

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has signed outfielder Jeff Francoeur to a two-year contract extensionthrough 2013. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old Francoeur is hitting .277 this season for the Royals, his firstwith the club. He has recorded 35 doubles, fifth-most in baseball, with three triples, 15 home runs, 66 RBI, 60 runs and a career-high 19 stolen bases. In addition, the 2007 Rawlings Gold Glove winner is third in the Majors with 12 outfield assists and leads all of baseball with 93 assists since the 2005 season.

Francoeur initially signed a one-year contract with the Royals on December 15, 2010. He and his wife, Catie, reside in Duluth, Georgia.