Royals sign manager Yost, GM Moore to extensions

KANSAS CITY - The defending World Series champion Royals came to terms with manager Ned Yost and general manger Dayton Moore on contract extensions Thursday.

Yost, 60, enters his seventh season as Kansas City manager one game below .500 (468-469). He surpassed Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog for the most wins all-time in franchise history during the 2015 season. The Royals are 22-9 in two postseason appearances under Yost, including back-to-back American League pennants and the 2015 World Series title.

Moore, who turned 49 Wednesday, is entering his 10th season in Kansas City after taking over the general manager position midway through the 2006 season. Kansas City has steadily improved throughout Moore's tenure, with the 2015 season marking two milestones the franchise had not achieved since 1985. The Royals won their first division in 30 years by winning the AL Central in September and eventually won their first World Series in 30 years by defeating the New York Mets in five games.

The terms of Moore's contract extension were not disclosed, while Yost signed a two-year deal through the 2018 season.