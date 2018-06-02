Royals' Starling Cited for Underage Drinking

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City Royals prospect Bubba Starling has been given a citation for underage drinking in Arizona.



The Royals said Wednesday that the 19-year-old Starling was cited during a random alcohol check after Saturday's football game between Arizona State and Southern California in Tempe. He and two other prospects cited during the stop did not test over the legal limit for driving.



The other two people were not identified.



Starling picked a $7.5 million signing bonus with the Royals over a football scholarship to Nebraska. He is taking part in the Instructional League in the Phoenix area.



Royals general manager Dayton Moore said the team was disappointed in the players' actions and would deal with the incident internally.

"The players involved, which included Bubba Starling, put themselves in jeopardy by having a drink and not being of legal age. It was not a good decision on their part. We're disappointed in their actions and we'll deal with it internally," Moore said in an official statement released on Wednesday afternoon.