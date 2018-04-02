Royals Start Spring Optimistic about Playoffs

Friday, February 14 2014
By: The Associated Press

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Starting pitcher James Shields entered Royals camp on Friday wearing a shirt with the word "propaganda" on the front.

The Royals begin spring training with hopes of ending a 29-year-old playoff drought since winning the 1985 World Series.

"The Royals' propaganda, I think we've going to have a really good spring training," Shields said. "I'm real excited to be here and get going. Hopefully, we can continue doing what we did at the end of the year last year.

"We're in high spirits. We've got a lot of work to do. I think spring training is where it all starts. Our main goal this year is to go to the playoffs and win the World Series, bottom line. We don't take anything for granted."

 

